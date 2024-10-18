Splash pads throughout the City of Windsor are officially closed for the season.

As the temperature cools in the region, all splash pads are now closed.

This year saw the Parks and Recreation Department add a new splash pad at Fred Thomas Park to replace the older one.

The city now has a total of 11 splash pads.

Over the next month, the city will begin routine maintenance on all of the splash pads to ensure they are ready for next season.

Weather permitting, they are set to re-open in May 2025.

This year, the splash pads opened for the Victoria Day long weekend on May 17.