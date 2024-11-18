A new affordable housing complex in Windsor is set to open in March.

The complex is located at 1517 Windsor Avenue and includes 12 affordable housing units.

The units are for Indigenous Peoples who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness and will be operated by Can-Am Urban Native Non-Profit Homes.

On Monday, Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the federal government is providing more than $3.6-million towards the $4.6-million project.

He says the homes are needed in the community.

"What's even more important is the tremendous partnership on behalf of Can-Am Urban Native Homes, on behalf of the City of Windsor, that's really what it takes to get housing built is partnership, this is a first step," says Kusmierczyk. "It's 12 affordable housing units, we need many more steps but this is real progress, this is real partnership."

Eric Hill is the executive director for Can-Am Urban Native Homes.

He says the units are already spoken for.

"We're looking at this to help house singles and families, any family that could be accommodated with a two bedroom home this will go along way towards that," he says.

Hill says construction started last November.

"We're hoping to have everything finished by mid-February, that's the revised timeline and hoping the first people will be moving in March 1," says Hill.

The federal funding is from the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Since 2020, 4,686 homes have been repaired in Windsor and 172 new affordable homes have been constructed in the city under the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund.