Windsor's vulnerable population will have options available to them day or night to escape the extreme cold headed for the region over the next few days.

Frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin and Windsor's commissioner of human and health services, Andrew Daher, says the city is prepared to help those in need.

"In Windsor we have four shelters or warming centres, including The Salvation Army, Downtown Mission, The Welcome Centre, and H4 [Homelessness and Housing Help Hub], that are pretty much available day and night, and in Essex County there are two options available including the Essex County Homelessness Help Hub, and the Leamington Community Hope Centre."

He says if the public sees someone in need of emergency assistance they should call 9-1-1.

"We're always concerned in this cold weather about frostbite or hypothermia, so if they see someone who's in a medical condition or in the extreme weather, we're encouraging them to immediately call 9-1-1, so we can get them out and in a safe place, and someone can bring them into a warm environment, as in one of these shelters or warming spaces."

Daher says the warming bus will not return this year, with council instead funding an additional 45 warming spaces at the H4.

"We know that the H4 is a fantastic option for people who are experiencing homelessness, and we know this because of the capacity, almost every single night we have been 40 and 45 people that are using the warming centre, so we're very pleased with the decision of using the H4, and we're continuing to pivot and revolve around that opportunity."

Daher says an additional 70 spaces at shelters across the city are available in the extreme cold for those experiencing homelessness, on top of the 187 emergency shelter beds available year-round.