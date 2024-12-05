Abraham Orthodontics has made a $50,000 donation for Erie Shores Healthcare's first MRI machine.

Abraham Orthodontics hosted 500 people across Windsor-Essex at Mastronardi Estate Winery to raise funds to help bring MRI to Essex County.

A number of businesses also donated raffle prizes, supported a 50/50 raffle and pledge amounts that were then doubled by Abraham Orthodontics.

Last year, they raised $15,000 in an initial effort with a Holiday Social event.

Dr. Maxwell Abraham, owner and orthodontist at Abraham Orthodontics, says they're thrilled with the outcome of the event.

"The need is huge, there's a big gap in funding for getting the physical equipment in, and historically it always just relies on the community to step up to do our part to make sure that everybody in the county can access something really important - especially like MRI's where the wait times can be so long."

He says he appreciates everyone who stepped up to help.

"We had great sponsors like Lester [Group], Canadian Tire and Atlas Tube who really led the way in the fundraising, and then made us think that we can keep pushing. And Mastronardi Winery, their chefs there too, also throughout the process just kept elevating the event, and pushing us to do more."

Dr. Abraham says access to MRI is really important in the county.

"It was just such a fun event to see people we knew, people we didn't know, friends of friends. We have such a strong community in Essex County where especially for stuff like this, people do always deliver, they do always come together, and especially before the holiday's it really helps kick off that holiday season for everyone as well."

Abraham says those at Erie Shores and the Erie Shores Health Foundation have been working extremely hard to being services to those in the county.

The permanent MRI suite is expected to be up and running by the end of this year.

Once the permanent MRI unit is open, it will operate eight hours per day, five days per week, and is expected to perform between 1,000 and 1,500 tests per year.