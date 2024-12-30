Windsor Police are investigating following a fatal apartment fire on Monday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to an active fire at a ground-floor apartment in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were also dispatched and were able to put out the fire.

Police state that a 71-year-old woman found inside the apartment was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).