Zombies will be swarming downtown Windsor next month.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and Scarehouse Windsor are bringing back the Windsor Zombie Walk and Parade to the downtown core.



It will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 6 p.m. on Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Pitt Street.



Scarehouse Windsor co-owner Shawn Lippert says he's excited to bring the event back downtown.



"We're going to have a couple floats that come in and I don't expect the float section to be that big this year," says Lippert. "We'll have about four or five but we definitely want this event to grow but the real story will probably be the horde coming back downtown."



He's encouraging the public to come downtown and enjoy the event.



"It sounds weird and it sounds wacky but that's the best thing about it because it's just fun and that's exactly what we need to do, that's what Halloween's all about and now we have an actual event that is celebrated by the entire city and we're making it a parade and the horde is going to go right up the road and you don't see that everyday," says Lippert.



Captain Hindgrinder says he's been involved with the Windsor Zombie Walk for about 16-years.



"We lead the horde is what we do," says Captain Hindgrinder. "We bring the enthusiasm, bring the energy, we raise the horde of undead whether it be adults to little tykes."



Over the years, the event has been held at Scarehouse Windsor and Jackson Park.



It's been going on since the early 2000s and was last held in the downtown core about seven years ago.



Between 400 to 600 zombies are expected to take part in the event.



Following the walk, a block party will be held on Pelissier Street in front of Villains Bistro.



Anyone interested in taking part in the walk must register.

