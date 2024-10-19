An exciting event meant to inspire youth in grades one to 12 to explore engineering as a career is happening at Devonshire Mall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) Windsor-Essex Chapter will host 'Innovation Station - Engineering Your Life', with interactive engineering exhibits, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, event chair Dr. Asif Khan, an engineer himself, says the event began in 2011 after he learned that his son's school did not offer clear information on ways to become an engineer.



"Kids are getting just one thing that anybody who is super genius or an expert in math can only go for engineering, so it was kind of a barrier for the students and kids at that level. So I decided and I said what can I do, what can we do to bridge that gap."



He says at the events registered students will be tested on their engineering skills through the bridge building competition.



"We invite kids from all across the school boards within Windsor-Essex, they will build the bridges out of simple materials like popcicsle sticks, and then they'll bring those bridges to the event where we'll test those designs under load."



Dr. Khan says youth will have the chance to engage with local engineers, ask questions, and learn more about the exciting world of engineering from local schools.



"Then we will explain and tell them as to once you graduate from an engineering, what does it take to become a licensed professional engineer that you're licensed to practice your engineering in the province of Ontario."



The main event will take place just outside The Bay inside Devonshire Mall on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

