Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is implementing changes to its visitor policy citing a rise in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the paediatrics unit.

Effective immediately, modified visitation policies are in place for both the Paediatric Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at WRH.

Chief of Paediatrics Dr. Sajit Augustine says the changes were necessary due to an uptick of RSV cases in the community.

"What typically happens is when anyone who is sick, or doesn't know they are sick with the RSV infection, when they come into the hospital they are very likely to spread it to patients who are in the hospital, and these patients tend to be the most vulnerable, especially the paediatric patients and the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit."

He says some of the changes are to keep babies in the NICU, are pre-mature and have a weak immune system, safe.

"Parents are allowed to visit anytime, 24/7, it's just the visitors are restricted to certain hours, and siblings who are below the age of 16 are not allowed because they are at higher risk of transmission."

Dr. Augustine says the hospital is encouraging visitors to wear a mask.

"As we all know this is spread by droplets, through air, and certainly encourage all visitors regardless if they have the infection or not to wash their hands as they enter, but again wearing would mitigate the risk of infection to a certain degree, but will not completely negate it."

The new restrictions include:

Paediatrics unit:

Visiting hours are 8:00 am - 8:00 pm. ONE caregiver may stay overnight.

Only 2 visitors per family are allowed in at any one time (including parents).

ALL visitors must be over the age of 16, this includes siblings at this time.

Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit the Paediatric Unit until they are feeling better.

Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat, etc. to the staff before entering the unit.

NICU:

Parents are welcome 24 hours except during shift change 6:45 - 7:45 am/pm.

All other visitors are welcome to visit from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm when a parent is present at the bedside.

Only 2 visitors per family are allowed in at any one time(including parents).

ALL visitors must be over the age of 16, this includes siblings at this time.

Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit in the NICU until they are feeling better.

Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat, etc. to the staff before entering the unit.

More information can be found here: https://wrh.on.ca/VisitingHours .

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner