The Windsor Police Service is offering several tips and advice to drivers if they find themselves in a road rage situation.

Since January 1, 2026, Windsor police officers have responded to 18 calls for service involving claims a road rage incident was taking place.

Since December 1, 2025, police have issued several media releases about violent road rage incidents as they sought help from the public as part of the investigations.

The list includes a road rage case involving a firearm in the area of Riverside Drive East and Glengarry Avenue on December 1, 2025; another on December 31 in the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue that resulted in a woman being hit in the face; and the most recent, on February 5, 2026, in the parking lot of a business in the 6900 block of Wyandotte Street East, near St. Rose Avenue, that left one person with serious injuries.

Constable Bianca Jackson says that along with controlling your emotions, the best advice they can give is to not engage with someone you believe to be violent or acting violently toward you, stay in your vehicle, and go to a safe place where there are cameras and call 911 or the non-emergency line, depending on the situation.

Jackson says we live in a day and age where surveillance cameras and dash cameras are around us everywhere.

"It's always safe to assume that you are being recorded somewhere. A lot more are being reported to use because there is a good photo of the person who was the aggressor or the person who may be charged in the situation," she says.

Jackson says they don't want people to get out of their vehicle because you don't know if someone has a weapon.

"The one thing we will tell you is do not go home; do not let that aggressor know where it is that you live," she says. "If you can go to somewhere that is a well-lit, safe area, or even go to the police station, and stay on the phone with dispatchers as they try to assist you with the situation."

While road rage is not an actual charge, those investigated for a road rage incident could face charges under the Criminal Code, such as assault or dangerous driving, or even charges under the Highway Traffic Act, such as careless driving.

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario says that aggressive-driving behaviours, such as tailgating, speeding, failing to yield the right-of-way, and cutting in front of someone too closely, may cause other drivers to become frustrated and angry and lead to a road-rage conflict between drivers. An angry driver may attempt dangerous retaliatory action.

The MTO recommends:

- You don't compete with another driver or retaliate for what you believe to be inconsiderate behaviour.

- If someone else's driving annoys you, don't try to "educate" the person. Leave traffic enforcement to the police.

- Don't take other drivers' mistakes or behaviours personally.

- Avoid honking your horn at other drivers, unless absolutely necessary. A light tap on the horn is usually sufficient.

- If you make a mistake while driving, indicate that you are sorry. An apology can greatly reduce the risk of conflict.

-Don't return aggression. Avoid eye contact and do not gesture back. Keep away from erratic drivers.