A suspect has been arrested following a road rage incident in Windsor that ended with a woman being beaten.
Police were called to a reported assault in the parking lot of a business in the 3100-block of Howard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers learned the incident started as an argument between two motorists then escalated to a man hitting a woman in the face with a walking cane, placing her in a headlock, then throwing her to the pavement before leaving the scene.
Injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say while they were interviewing witnesses, the suspect returned to the scene and he was taken into custody.
A 39-year old is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a release order.