A suspect has been arrested following a road rage incident in Windsor that ended with a woman being beaten.

Police were called to a reported assault in the parking lot of a business in the 3100-block of Howard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers learned the incident started as an argument between two motorists then escalated to a man hitting a woman in the face with a walking cane, placing her in a headlock, then throwing her to the pavement before leaving the scene.

Injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say while they were interviewing witnesses, the suspect returned to the scene and he was taken into custody.

A 39-year old is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a release order.