A suspect is being sought following a road rage incident in Windsor that allegedly involved a firearm.

Police say shortly after midnight on December 1, officers responded to a report of a road rage incident that may have involved a firearm in the area of Riverside Drive East and Glengarry Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the incident began at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue.

A driver had been cut off in traffic, which resulted in both vehicles pulling into a riverfront parking lot approximately 4 blocks east of Ouellette Avenue, where a verbal altercation occurred.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

The victim returned to his vehicle and left the area, but the suspect then followed the victim’s vehicle until they reached the area of Huron Church Road.

No physical injuries have been reported.

&nbsp;

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 25 years old, with short dark hair and a dark moustache. He was driving a 4-door sedan, possibly black in colour.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any evidence that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.