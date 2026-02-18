Police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to locate in connection with a road rage incident in Windsor that left one person seriously injured.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on February 5, 2026, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 6900 block of Wyandotte Street East, near St. Rose Avenue.

Investigators learned there was a heated exchange between two drivers after a disagreement on the road.

The victim pulled into a nearby gas station, and the suspect followed, where the argument continued before escalating into a fight, leaving the victim with a serious injury.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 5'9" tall, with a medium-to-heavy build and grey hair and facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The suspect is wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.