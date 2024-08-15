The Working Toward Wellness (WTW) Committee is set to host a free webinar titled "Code of Conduct, Workplace Violence Prevention and Intimate Partner Violence".

The webinar will provide attendees valuable insights into recognizing, addressing, and preventing workplace violence and IPV in their workplace.



Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Jon Beveridge, coordinator, occupational health & safety, Windsor Regional Hospital and chair, WTW Committee says with many municipalities across the province declaring IPV an epidemic, it got their group thinking on how to share resources.



"Here's what we're doing, here's what you can do, but also too in the wake of the incident in Harrow, we had already had this planned, but that just further accentuated that point."



Heidi Petro, manager, Occupational Health, safety & wellness, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says they have a robust program aimed at ensuring compliance with Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act, specifically Bill 168, Violence and Harassment in the Workplace.



"If we do have a report within our workplace of an intimate partner situation, we are obligated and we will put in to place strategies to ensure the safety of not only that employee who is the victim of IPV, but also to ensure the safety of all of our employees within our workplace environment."



The webinar is free and is for employers, supervisors, union representatives, joint health and safety committee/health and safety representatives and employees.



Petro says she hopes employers can takeaway and understand how violence and harassment in workplace can be managed.



"At least initiate and have those crucial conversations with their employees when there are intimate partner issues and help them learn how you can navigate some of that and put some safety plans into place."



The webinar will take place on Wednesday Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



Registration information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/code-of-conduct-workplace-violence-prevention-intimate-partner-violence-tickets-950068850507 .



Established in 2002, the WTW Committee is a voluntary, collective membership represented by local organizations with a keen interest in the development, promotion, and supporting of health and wellness initiatives for the people and workplaces of Windsor and Essex County.

