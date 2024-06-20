The financial rating for the City of Windsor has been affirmed at AA+ by Standard & Poor's (S&P).

Windsor's long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt rating cited that Windsor's prudent and forward-looking financial management practices will continue supporting the city's typically strong budgetary results.



S&P stated it also expects that after some debt issuance, the debt burden will remain well below 30% of operating revenues and the city will maintain robust liquidity.



"City Council's unwavering commitment to strong financial management and responsible investment in growth has again earned Windsor a favourable credit rating and vote of confidence, said mayor Drew Dilkens. "Our ability to maintain an AA+ bond rating is a testament to a robust local economy and a long-term vision for Building Windsor's Future that provides more jobs and opportunities to all residents."



"The continuation of our AA+ rating confirms our fiscal and financial commitment to the residents of the City of Windsor," said Commissioner of Finance and City Treasurer Janice Guthrie. "Our stable rating signifies the City's capacity to meets its financial obligations while at the same time supporting investment and growth in the community."

