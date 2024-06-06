The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.

The legislation would see the federal government offer first-payer coverage of some contraceptive and diabetes medications, and sets the stage for a future full-fledged universal pharmacare program.



Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse says premier Doug Ford has refused to state whether Ontario will participate in the program.



"We are off-side right now. So the provinces that have said yes, I know that Manitoba and British Columbia, two NDP provincial governments there have said yes. They will be receiving money and negotiating over the summer on how to actually roll out these medical supports and supplies which will take money away from basically having to go to other things and put it in the persons pocket."



He says if the Ford government does not get on board, it would be denying residents these resources.



"For persons with diabetes they pay anywhere between $900 to $2,000 per year in medication for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and then contraceptives which is really important for women and their rights. It's going to mean that they're denied and that's hundreds of dollars as well too."



Masse says it's difficult to accept that other provinces like Alberta have opted out of the program.



"You know I see this when I canvas in my community, is people choosing between medication and food or rent and other things, or cutting their medication in half because they can't afford it. Yes, there is only these two components to start but it creates the structure for the future, which is key and important."



The program is expected to cost $1.5 billion over five years, with the goal of having Canadians be able to access contraceptive or diabetes drugs or supplies by showing their health card, whether they have insurance coverage or not.



-With files from The Canadian Press

