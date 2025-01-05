A wild ride in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday night saw the Windsor Spitfires come back strong for the 7-5 win.

The Otters netted three goals in the opening six minutes of the game, but the Windsor did not let those goals go unanswered.

The Spitfires responded back with three goals of their own by the end of the first.

By the third, the game was tied, with the Spits hungry for the win.

Ethan Belchetz netted his 11th goal of the season to reclaim the lead for the Spits, with captain Liam Greentree then scoring an empty-netter, his second of the game.

The Spits head to Niagara to play the IceDogs on Sunday afternoon.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.