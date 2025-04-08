The Harrow Soccer Complex will eventually serve as the site for the new Essex Fire Station 3, located at 2215 Roseborough Road.

Council approved moving forward with the plans and architectural design Monday night to construct the new $4.8-million fire station.

In 2018, a building assessment at the current station on Centre Street East revealed that the building systems were in poor to fair condition, and that it would be more practical to construct a new station at a different location, rather than attempting to update the existing station.

After an extensive search, the town decided on the Harrow Soccer Complex as the land is already municipally owned, and it offers easy access to critical roads and routes for emergency response.

The design will follow the layout of the newly constructed Fire Station 2, and offer the same amenities such as meeting spaces, a training room, PPE storage, technical rooms, large bays, adequate parking, and cleaning facilities.

The new fire station will have no impact to existing soccer fields in the area. The funding to construct the new fire station will be considered in the 2026 budget.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier