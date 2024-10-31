Windsor Police is reminding those driving and those trick-or-treating tonight for Halloween to be safe.

Police have provided tips for drivers including driving slow, especially in residential neighbourhoods, stay alert and avoid distractions, and use headlights early in the evening.

Another reminder for drivers is to plan a safe and sober ride home if you are celebrating the spooky holiday.

Meanwhile, those trick-or-treating are encouraged to wear bright costumes, or add reflective tape to remain visible to drivers.

Police are also reminding those trick-or-treating to use crosswalks and sidewalks where available, stick together with your friends or family, and to wait until you're home to check your candy with an adult.

A number of options are available to those under the influence including cabs, ride services like Uber and public transit.