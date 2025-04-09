The Windsor Police Service will host a first responders career expo on Wednesday April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts in downtown Windsor.

The free expo will provide the opportunity for people to meet with top employers in the first responder field from over 30 agencies in the Ontario and Michigan areas.

Const. Matthew Davis, who is the Diversity Recruitment and Inclusion Officer says this is the first time the Windsor Police Service has done an event like this.

"We just thought that it would be an event that we could highlight what the Windsor Police Service has to offer, and it would also bring people that are interested in these other jobs because there's a lot of crossover between the type of personalities that want to be firemen, police officers, paramedics, border services agents," Davis said.

"It's a certain type of person that wants to serve their community and that's what we're really looking to increase the pool of."

Davis says there is a wide variety of employers participating.

"In addition to several police services, we're also going to be having the Windsor Fire and Rescue out, Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Ontario Ministry of Labour, Alcohol and Gaming Commission, the Canadian Army, CSIS, RCMP, Correctional Services of Ontario, Canadian Border Services, University of Windsor campus police, and the Special Investigations Unit," he said.

Davis says hiring won't be done on the spot, but the public can meet with recruiters.

"If they been thinking about making a change in their career, and they've thought about something like policing, or working as a paramedic, fire fighter or any of those other jobs, this is an excellent opportunity to just reach out, get the information, find out if it's for them and maybe make that first move," he said.

More information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/first-responders-career-expo-tickets-1247185398099?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&keep_tld=1 .

Registration is not required to attend.

Participating Organizations: