The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of snow mixed with rain beginning this evening then changing to rain mixed with snow overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Low plus 2.

Thursday..periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.