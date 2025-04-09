A forward for the Windsor Spitfires has committed to Michigan Technological University.

Ryan Abraham has committed to the Michigan Tech University Huskies men's hockey program. This move comes after the NCAA Division I council's decision to allow Canadian Hockey League players to be eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs in November 2024.

The 20-year-old forward from Livonia, Michigan, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Abraham has played in 223 regular season games and has recorded 84 goals and 129 assists for 213 points. He was fourth in team scoring for the 2024-25 season with 66 points - 29 goals, and 37 assists.

He also reached a milestone in Windsor Spitfires history as the highest scoring American born player, and sits 19th all time in points as a Spitfire.

Abraham says he's excited to extend his hockey career and to start another chapter following this season with the Spits.

Windsor selected Abraham in the first round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, 14th overall.

Abraham and the Windsor Spitfires are in action Thursday night for Game 1 of Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs against the Kitchener Rangers.