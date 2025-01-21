A 24-year-old man is facing break and enter charges after being tracked down by a Windsor police K9 officer.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 2900-block of Dougall Avenue early Sunday morning (Jan 19/5:30am) for a report of a break-in at a business.

Police say a suspect had forcefully entered a business, causing extensive damage to the property.

Investigators say officers also discovered a bag containing multiple stolen items at the scene.

Officers along K9 officer Link searched the surrounding area and quickly located the suspect at a nearby scrap yard.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The man is charged with break-and-enter, possession of instruments for the purpose of break-and-enter and failure to comply with a release order.

The Windsor police target base unit is asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance footage, specifically between the hours of 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.