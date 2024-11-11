The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their annual paper drive that will see volunteers out on city streets collecting donations in the coming weeks.

The organization is marking 110 years of the paper drive, during which they earn 40 per cent of their annual income over the three days of sales.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Brian Beaumont, president of Windsor Goodfellows, says they are facing significant challenges in maintaining current service levels in the long term after seeing a 40 per cent increase of users at their food bank.

"We ran at a deficit last year and fortunately we had a little bit in reserves that we were able to cover it but we can't sustain that, and so without bringing in more revenue we won't be able to keep up. We've already made some minor cuts to some of our programs and we're hoping to not have to make anymore cuts."

He says most people do not know that the organization is more than just a paper drive or a food bank.

"We also have a boot and shoe program for school aged kids for families that can't afford footwear, we have a breakfast program at 27 different schools that we sponsor, and we have a lunch bag program that we have for the homeless in the area."

Beaumont says the organization is run by 600 volunteers.

"To think that we've been doing it for 110 years using volunteers, we have only one paid employee, so we're very proud of that fact and very proud of all of our volunteers."

This year's annual paper drive runs from November 28 to 30.