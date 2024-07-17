A local father of two is $50,000 richer after winning $50,000.

Christopher Scholey won with Instant $50,000 Casino.

Scholey, who is a carpenter, has been playing the lottery weekly for nearly 10 years.

He says after he scanned his ticket at the lottery terminal and saw 'Big Winner' on the screen, he called OLG to confirm, and says he was numb when he realized he won.

He adds that winning is like a breath of fresh air.

With his winnings, he says he's looking forward to planning a trip.

Instant $50,000 Casino is available for $50 and the top prize is $50,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.68.

The winning ticket was purchased at South Windsor Store on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor.