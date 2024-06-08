Officials at the Windsor-Detroit tunnel want travellers to know the tunnel will remain open in the event of any Canada Border Services Agency job action.

At the 4 p.m. deadline Friday, Public Service Alliance of Canada, the union representing more than 9,000 members who work for CBSA, announced that planned job action is on hold as mediation will continue with the federal government until Wednesday Jun. 12.



The government says 90 per cent of CBSA front-line workers are deemed essential and cannot strike. But union members could work-to-rule, slowing the flow of border traffic by doing their jobs exactly as outlined in their contracts.



The union says it wants "fair" wages comparable to other law enforcement agencies in Canada, changes to its workers' retirement plans, and "flexible" online and remote work options.



Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Tal Czudner, CEO, Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited says tunnel operations would continue in the event of a labour dispute, but warned of delays.



"The tunnel is never going to close. 90 per cent of the CBSA staff are deemed essential, so they're still coming to work. It may just take an extra few minutes to come home."



He encourages travellers to continue to use the tunnel during any job action, but to make sure they are well prepared when returning back to Canada.



"My dad advice is sure, go to the states, have fun, go to the Tigers game, go to a festival, but then when you come home you need to make sure you have some gas in your car, you go pee and you have some travel snacks."



Czudner says he's heard from people who are nervous about the potential impacts at the border.



"We have a lot of healthcare workers who live in Windsor-Essex, who are driving to the states so I communicate a lot with the folks at Henry Ford Hospital and Detroit Medical Center. I'm just trying to give them as up-to-date information as I can."



Visit here to view the current wait times at border entering Canada: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html .



-with files from The Canadian Press

