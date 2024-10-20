The Detroit Free Press Marathon is taking place Sunday morning bringing with it a number of road closures.

The Ambassador Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the tunnel will be closed in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Local road closures will be in place starting at 6:30 a.m.:



-Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

-Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

-Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street

-Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

Local roads are expected to reopen 10 a.m.

