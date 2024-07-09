An urgent call out to the community from the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.

Officials took to social media on Monday to say they're in need of diaper donations.



The emergency shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness is dedicated to helping those in needs with their challenges.



As a non-profit organization, officials have been steadfast in their mission by offering a range of programs and services since being established in 1990.



Executive director Lady Laforet says they're in immediate need of diapers sizes 4 and up, and routinely rely on the generosity of the community to keep providing help to women and families in the area.



"Right now we're urgently looking for the community to hopefully help support us to get some diapers out to the probably about 250 families a year we have in shelter who end up coming to us, sometimes with newborns or infants," she said.



Laforet says they're willing to take any size that people may be able to donate.



"Generally we'll take any size. It's really fantastic that you're actually able to return and exchange as needed for a lot of diapers, and we usually are going through every size. It's hard to say throughout the year who specifically we're going to have it, and at what time, so we will take anything from newborn up to toddlers."



She says the Windsor community is generous, and they've been fantastic historically in helping out with donations of basic need items.



"The community, especially nowadays in this economy, is very much aware of the cost of diapers. For long income moms and women living below the poverty line these things are essentials, but they can really be a hindrance and a barrier to so many families who are living below the poverty line right now. And struggling to make a choice between food today or diapers for your kids," she said.



Anyone who can is asked to consider dropping off a pack or two of diapers at 500 Tuscarora Street daily before 8 p.m.

