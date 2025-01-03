The Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are benefits to taking part in the 'Dry January' challenge.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says this challenge is an opportunity for people to reflect on their drinking habits, and mindful drinking is a realistic goal.

It's not uncommon for people to make New Year's resolutions, and Dry January has become popular. The initiative involves abstaining from alcohol for 30 days.

He says those who frequently drink alcohol might see negative impacts on their mental health, and could be more at risk of serious illnesses such as a number of cancers, liver disease, heart disease, among others.

Aloosh says there are benefits to cutting out alcohol - even if it's just for the month - such as improved sleep and increased energy.

"You may notice improvements in sleep, mental health, increased energy. Also skipping alcohol can provide some beneficial financial benefits, and allow more money for other priorities in life."

He says alcohol can have very negative impacts on a person.

"The impact on mental health - anxiety, depression, violence. People may use it to reduce their stress, but eventually it can cause a rebound of those symptoms."

He says alcohol consumption has had a burden on the local community.

"Between 2013 and 2022 emergency department visits and hospitalization related to alcohol were the highest rate of any substance related hospital visits in Windsor and Essex County. In 2022, there were 2,000 alcohol related emergency department visits, which is five to six visits per day."

Aloosh adds there a number of resources available on the Health Unit's website.

He says those with questions about cutting alcohol out of their lives can reach out to their health care provider.