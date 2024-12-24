The local health unit is putting out a reminder to the public after Avian Influenza was found in local waterfowl.

Wings Rehab Centre posted to social media that several waterfowl have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states they have been in discussion with Wings Rehab Centre regarding the handling and care of the infected animals.

They state that at this time, there is no confirmed transmission to humans related to these cases in the local region.

The Health Unit says that while the risk of Avian Influenza for humans remains low, transmission between infected animals and humans is possible.

The Wings Rehab Centre states that they will continue to accept waterfowl, but will now be implementing a strict protocol for everyone's protection, and to minimize the risk of an outbreak.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions in their interactions with any wild and domestic birds, livestock, or other animals by avoiding exposure and notifying animal control if they see an animal that appears to be sick.