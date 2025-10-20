Voting in LaSalle's byelection will end at 8 p.m. Monday when the online website closes.

Voting opened on Oct. 10 to fill the council seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais in April .

Seven candidates are running , and the elected person will be sworn in on Oct. 28.

Residents are casting ballots through online voting only, and are required to pick up their Voter Information Letter (VIL) in person due to the ongoing labour dispute with Canada Post.

Voters still requiring assistance can attend the Voter Help Centre at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Malden Road.

The Voter Help Centre can be reached at 519-969-7770 ext. 1263 or 1-833-946-3061.

Officials say anyone in line at the Voter Help Centre by the time online voting ends will still be allowed to vote.

Unofficial results are expected to be posted to the town's website Monday night and then certified Tuesday.