Residents in LaSalle will need to pick up their Voter Information Letter (VIL) in person due to the nationwide Canada Post strike.

Eligible voters can pick up their VILs starting October 8 in order to cast their vote in the municipal byelection.

The VILs can be picked up at the LaSalle Civic Centre starting next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The letters are needed to take part in the internet voting, as each letter contains a PIN that will be used to log into the voting system. It is needed in order to cast your vote.

Voters will be required to provide a valid government-issued ID, with a photo. Voters can pick up VILs for other voters in the same household only.

For advanced voting, votes can be cast using any computer or wireless device, 24 hours a day beginning Friday, October 10, from 10 a.m. until Monday, October 20 at 8 p.m.

Voters requiring assistance can attend the Voter Help Centre at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Malden Road.

Those who are unable to attend in person to pick up the VIL are asked to call the Voter Help Centre at 519-969-7770 ext. 1263 or 1-833-946-3061.