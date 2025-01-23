The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market will return this March and applications are now open for interested vendors.

This is the 16th year the Market will be open to the public and will return for 31 weeks this season, running from March 29 to October 25.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is now calling for applications from local vendors and artisans.

The Market will once again transform Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park, into a hub of farm-fresh produce and handcrafted goods.

Last year, the Market saw around 70 vendors every week, which is open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday of the season.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the DWBIA, says themed days for the Market will return again this year.

"Harvest Fest, Farm in the City, the Dog Days of Summer, there were some really great, neat activities that we added in conjunction with the regular market days. It drew different audiences, has created greater engagement, and we certainly look to increase the scope of those events."

She says vendors are already signing up to take part.

"I think we're up to like 30 already given our capacity of an average of 70. So, we're off to a really great start. And we're looking for vendors that are local, artists, crafters, artisans, food vendors, food trucks, and the like, that will cater to the diverse culture and needs of our community."

Croucher says it's a well-loved event.

"It truly is a terrific, regional event, that has driven a great deal of economic activity not just to downtown but now many of our vendors have opened brick-and-mortar stores throughout the region as well. So it really is a great economic boost for our region as a whole."

Attendance in the spring and fall is on average between 1,500 to 2,000 people per week, while the summer sees approximately 2,500 to 3,000 people weekly.

Those interested in applying to be a vendor can find more information by clicking here.