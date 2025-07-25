Unifor Local 195 is waiting on a response from Ironwood Management Corporation, the official management company for Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in Windsor.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the union met with the company on July 16 and presented a new, adjusted proposal.

He says the company asked for some clarification and the union replied.

Nabbout says since then, the union has not heard back from the company and is now waiting on a response and a counter proposal.

"The company has replied with an additional clarification on our proposal and we at this point waiting for the company to give us a proposal back and counter to our proposal and hopefully both parties can figure out a way to end this labour dispute," says Nabbout.

He says he's not sure why the company has not responded to the union's latest proposal.

"Normally when there's a labour dispute, this should be pretty quick," he says. "If there's a will to end this labour dispute, this is very unusual at this time. We really can't give an explanation on behalf of the employer but the union was asking the company to return back to the table and try to figure out the best way to resolve it."

37 full and part-time workers have been on strike for close to two months.

The workers hit the picket line on June 1 to back contract demands.

In mid-June, the striking workers rejected the company's 'final offer', in a vote conducted by the Ontario Labour Relation Board.

The workers voted 90 per cent against the offer.

The employees on strike include those in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

The union says 'money' is a key issue in the labour dispute.