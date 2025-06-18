Ironwood Management Corporation, the management company of the Best Western Plus Windsor Waterfront, says it has agreed to return to the bargaining table.

37 full- and part-time workers, members of Unifor Local 195, voted 90 per cent against the company's "final offer" over the past two days, and have been on strike since June 1.

The company had requested the vote, saying its offer provided employees the best overall compensation of any private-sector hotel in the region.

Ironwood CEO Tyler McDiarmid says they are disappointed with the outcome.

"As we attempted to make clear to the employees the deal was a fair offer, they seem differing opinions as to what they're looking for, but we've been very diligent in comparing ourselves to contracts with similar hotels across Ontario, Unifor, UFCW, and other unions," McDiarmid said.

He says their offer included $18.85 per hour for housekeepers, with other classifications earning higher hourly rates...

"That wage rate would put them in line with the Double Tree Hotel next door, and it would put them in conjunction with the $0.75 per hour pension contribution that we included in the offer," he said. "[It] would be among the highest limited service hotel employees in Ontario."

McDiarmid says negotiations are not over.

"We will be getting back to the bargaining table in the coming weeks and or months with them, and see what we can do to put an end to the strike," McDiarmid said.

The hotel is located at 277 Riverside Dr. W. in Windsor.

The workers on strike include those in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance at the hotel.