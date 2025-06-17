Striking workers at the Best Western Plus in downtown Windsor have rejected the company's "final offer."

The vote, conducted by the Ontario Labour Relations Board, saw the workers vote 90 per cent against the offer.

37 full- and part-time workers-members of Unifor Local 195-hit the picket line 16 days ago to back demands in a new contract.

Ironwood Management Corporation requested the vote, saying the offer would provide employees the best overall compensation of any private-sector hotel in the region.