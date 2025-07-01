Striking employees at Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in Windsor have been on the picket line for one month.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 195 went out on strike on June 1 to back contract demands.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the union is ready to get back to the bargaining table.

He says the local has been in contact with the company.

"We have exchanged some emails and calls," he says. "Hopefully we can resume discussions and the employer realize that this worker really need to improve the quality of life, time is tough for them, time is tough for everybody."

Nabbout says support from the community has been phenomenal.

"The spirit is high on the picket line and the members are taking a stand," says Nabbout. "When you're making $18.02 and with the proposal being on the table, is not sufficient for our members at this moment."

He says he's hopeful the employer will come back to the bargaining table.

"There is some email exchange between us and the company trying to narrow down the problem and we are willing to go back to the table as soon as the company is ready to resume discussions," he says.

The union and Ironwood Management Corporation, the official management company have not returned to the bargaining table since the start of the strike.

In mid-June, the striking workers rejected the company's 'final offer', in a vote conducted by the Ontario Labour Relation Board.

The workers voted 90 per cent against the offer.

Following the vote, Ironwood CEO Tyler McDiarmid told AM800 news, the corporation "will be getting back to the bargaining table in the coming weeks and or months with the union."

37 full- and part-time workers are on strike.

The workers on strike include those in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

The union says 'money' is a key issue in the labour dispute.