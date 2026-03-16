The union representing locked out Titan Tool & Die workers says its filed an application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board with claims of "bad faith bargaining."

Unifor Local 195 represents 60 members, with 27 active members and 33 other laid-off workers. The workers were locked out seven months ago following failed contract talks.

Emile Nabbout, Local 195 president, said discussions were recently had over negotiating a potential closure agreement.

"The company indicated they want to do a closure agreement, but they're flip flopping," he claimed.

"Last week they indicated they don't want to do a closure agreement, and therefore Unifor have initiated an application through the labour board that this employer has been bargaining in bad faith."

Nabbout was expecting the process to be fairly quick.

"I think the company have till March 20 to give an answer to the application and fairly after that should be some some discussion," Nabbout said.

"We don't know for sure how long, but there fairly should be a quick process."

AM800 News has reached out to Titan Tool & Die for comment.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited workers on the picket line Saturday during his trip to Windsor to announce his auto strategy .

Nabbout said he was able to express directly to Poilievre his concerns.

"Due to lack of legislation, and federal federal or provincial support when workers are on lockout, that is the no mechanism to force employer back [to the table]," he said.

A number of politicians have made stops at the picket line including Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Nabbout said while he appreciates the support, he wants to see solutions follow.

"We want to make sure if the politician coming down to stand with us, we don't want it to be a photo op, we want it to be a constructive dialog where the concern of worker, not only for Titan Tool, for any worker in this country that is protected," said Nabbout.

In October 2025 , the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the employer, which included a wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of retiree benefits, mandatory overtime, and concessions around pensions, among many others.