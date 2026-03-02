Titan Tool and Die Limited has responded, amidst a lockout at it’s Windsor, Ont. facility.

In a statement, the company said it acknowledges the rights of all employees and union members to lawfully express their views.

The statement went on to say, “However, we are concerned that the Court’s injunctions are not being complied with or enforced, resulting in hours long delays and traffic jams.”

According to the company, on Thursday, trucks began arriving at approximately 9:30 a.m., with the final truck departing at approximately 10:00 p.m. The company said the Union prevented trucks and people from leaving during this time.

On the morning of Feb. 27, the company said Unifor’s representatives advised that it would not permit any additional trucks to enter Futura Tool or Titan Tool & Die unless they were granted access to the Titan Tool & Die facility.

In the interest of public safety, Titan Tool & Die said it allowed certain Unifor members to inspect the plant. Following their inspection, the company said the members confirmed that no production activities were taking place.

“We respect the important role of the police in maintaining public order and enforcing court orders, and we continue to cooperate fully with them. We have been in constant communication with the Sheriff and with the Windsor Police Service requesting their assistance, but as a business we have no power to compel them to enforce the law or to ensure that others comply with the Court’s Order,” read the statement from Titan Tool & Die Limisted.

“We continue to request that all stakeholders, including union leadership and participating individuals, adhere to the conditions of the injunction so that we can restore a safe and orderly environment for everyone.”

As reported on Friday, after more than 200 days locked out of Titan Tool & Die, some workers say their focus is no longer on returning to the shop floor, but on negotiating a closure or severance agreement.