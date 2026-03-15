Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will announce his auto plan during a news conference this morning in Windsor, Ont.

Late last week ahead of meetings in Michigan, Poilievre touted the plan as "literally the only hope of keeping our auto sector in Canada," but said he hasn't shared it with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He's already said Canada should shut out Chinese automakers and vehicles in return for tariff-free access to the American market, and that his plan would align regulations between Canada and the U.S. and remove the GST from Canadian-made vehicles.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have levied tariffs on the auto industry, saying they want to force vehicle manufacturers to move their production to the United States.

Poilievre and three local Conservative MPs had been set to meet with executives from Ford and General Motors over the weekend, along with lawmakers from Ohio and Michigan.

The Conservative leader said Friday he's consulted with unions in the sector and said they "should be" supportive of his plan.