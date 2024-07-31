The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul has been the subject of two break-in's within three weeks.

General manager, Rosanne Winger, says the break-in's have occurred at the Lauzon Road location.

In the first incident a large window was broken, and a bike was stolen from the building.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday morning when someone tried to break in the front door but wasn't able to, so Winger says they smashed the door window and stole 21 Kate Spade bags.

Winger says the police have been notified, and she's hoping if someone sees the bags for sale that they contact Saint Vincent and the police to notify them.

She says the thieves were prepared.



"They had a garbage can, a crowbar, they broke in and probably knew exactly what they were going for, so they stole them. I mean, the thing is we're here to help the community and stuff like this is hindering us to be able to help the community. It actually seems to be getting pretty bad at this end of town to be honest."

Winger says they're not sure who it was.

"We do have cameras, they had their faces covered in that one. The other camera they were too far down, you couldn't really see the person, you could only see a shadow."



She says the theft has become a problem.



"Recently we've had a lot of issues with people stealing our donations - which is not unusual - but a lot of it. And now within two weeks, two broken windows, it's a problem. I'm set to start looking at different security features, I don't want to put bars on my windows, that would be very expensive."

Winger says while they have had some issues in the past, it's been nothing compared to the last year or so.

The Lauzon Society of Saint Vincent de Paul location opened in October 2018.