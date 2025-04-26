Two federal party leaders will be in Windsor today just days ahead of the election.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be making a stop in the city this afternoon.

While his media team has confirmed his stop, the reasoning behind his visit has not yet been disclosed.

Singh was just recently in the city on March 27 to stand in solidarity with auto workers and union leaders locally.

Then Liberal leader Mark Carney will be in the city this evening.

Carney will be in Windsor for a rally at 7 p.m. where he will deliver remarks and be joined by local candidates. The location is not disclosed on the Liberal party's website, however residents can RSVP.

Carney was last in the city on March 26 - just one day before Singh made his campaign stop - also pledging his support to the Canadian auto industry.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was in the city on April 11 for a rally - his only stop in the Windsor-Essex region since the election was called.

The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28. Voting will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. locally.