Unifor is hoping thousands turn out for what's being called a rally to protect Canadian jobs that will be held along Windsor's riverfront.

The union will be hosting the rally on April 26 in Riverfront Festival Plaza at Riverside Drive and Glengarry Avenue, right across from Caesars Windsor.

The rally comes as Canada faces inflationary pressures as a result of a trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed several tariffs on multiple sectors, including the auto, steel, and aluminium industries.

Krysten Lawton, member-to-member coordinator with Unifor Local 200, says the rally is about uniting Canadians.

"We have a lot of Unifor members in our area. We're close to 6,000. Really it's just about bringing people together and uniting everyone and saying, 'You know what? We're ready to fight to keep Canadian jobs in Canada'."

Lawton says says it's important for everyone to join the rally and stand united.

"I really just hope that it's a very united message that we stand together, we will continue to fight, and we will do what we need to do to keep Canadian jobs in Canada. It's just of the utmost importance right now," she says.

Lawton calls the trade war "unpredictable."

"I believe there are a lot of anxieties. We don't know from day to day which sectors will be affected the worst or which parts will be tariffed. It's just a day-to-day rollercoaster ride, really," she says.

The rally will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

A number of speakers are expected, but the list has yet to be finalized.