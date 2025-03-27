NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Windsor today - standing in solidarity with auto workers and union leaders locally.

Singh aimed to deliver a clear message, that Canadian jobs are under attack, and the New Democrats will fight back.

The NDP Leader met with Unifor Local 444, Local 200, and Local 195.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the United States starting next week.

Singh laid out the NDP's plan to defend the auto sector, protect Canadian jobs, and ensure working families are not left behind including stronger Employment Insurance for those whose jobs are at risk, a ban on stripping equipment from Canadian manufacturing plants, and no GST on Canadian-made vehicles.

He says we have to fight back and defend Canada.

"If any business thinks they can take the manufacturing equipment in any factory here in Windsor, or across this country, they think they can take any equipment out of it - they've got another thing coming. Not a single piece of equipment should be taken out of any of our companies here in this country, we invested in that equipment, Canadians invested in that equipment."

Singh says the country needs to buy, build, and drive Canadian.

"We've got to retool our manufacturing sector so we build vehicles entirely - tailpipe to headlight - in our country, to build up a more resilient automotive manufacturing sector, that's something we've got to do. We've also got to encourage people to buy Canadian, so what we're proposing is if you buy a Canadian vehicle, we'll waive the GST entirely on that vehicle. Incentivize people to buy Canadian."

He says he wants to protect workers affected.

"As a country, we're going to take care of our workers. So workers need to know that we're going to immediately put in place an EI that's going to cover their wages enough so they can keep their homes, and pay their groceries, and pay their bills - we've got to make that happen."

Singh also announced that if elected he will reintroduce the cash rebate for Canadians that buy an electric vehicle, and double it if the vehicle is made in Canada - but to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Tesla vehicles during the trade war.

The $5,000 rebate for buying an EV was scrapped by the Liberal government earlier this year.