Over 1,000 people were in attendance Friday evening to catch a glimpse and hear from federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Hundreds upon hundreds of people filed into a warehouse on Dodge Drive for the Poilievre rally and many of those in attendance had the same message - they're looking for change.

Poilievre opened the night thanking those in Windsor and Essex County for coming out to show their support, saying he's the right person to be the next Prime Minister of Canada.

Poilievre reiterated his plans to axe the tax, and to cut the GST from the sale of new cars made in Canada to protect auto worker jobs.

Keith Dewey says he doesn't like what the Liberals have done.

"I came out to see Pierre because I've lived in Canada now for 20 odd years, I was around when Stephen Harper was prime minister, and I saw what Stephen Harper's done, and I saw what the Liberals have done since and I don't like it."

John Russo says he's new to the Windsor area and it's great to see the crowd of support.

"It's quite impressive. It's quite impressive. I haven't seen volumes like this for rallies in a long time, and it's good to see that people are coming out and looking forward to some change."

Ashley Patrick says she's pleased to see so many supporting the Conservatives

"We need change. Change needs to come for our kids."

Krystal Ochenduszko was decked out in Canada apparel and says Poilievre is 'the man'.

"I've been following him for at least the last year, and watching everything just crumble around me. And I'm just ready for change. And the best way to do that is to support him."

Angeline Streda says she wants change for her grandkids.

"We feel that Pierre is probably the best candidate for this. Conservatives, we haven't had them in power for a long time, and I think we really need a change in this country."

This is the first time Poilievre has visited the Windsor region since the election was called.

Those running locally for the Conservative party include Harb Gill for Windsor West, Kathy Borrelli for Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Chris Lewis in the Essex riding, and Dave Epp for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Voters will return to the polls on April 28.