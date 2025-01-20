WASHINGTON - Donald Trump will take the oath of office at noon, solidifying a political comeback without precedent in American history.

He will become the 47th president on Monday after overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts.

He takes charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington, giving Trump a fresh opportunity to reshape the country's institutions.

The inaugural ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather.

Throngs of Trump supporters who descended on Washington to watch the proceedings from the National Mall will be left to find other places to view his ascension.