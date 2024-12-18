The dust is still settling from Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation on Monday.

A day that ended with calls for Justin Trudeau to resign as prime minister.

Continued calls were made from within Trudeau's own caucus for him to step aside, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pressed on for an immediate 'carbon tax election', and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh demanded Trudeau's immediate resignation.

Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse agreed with his leader's comments while speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show.

"The prime minister really needs to get it, and I guess to the point where he needs to step aside and the Liberals need to figure what they need to do next."

He says he understands Canadians are eager for an election.

"We need to have a process in place to trigger that, and that's got to be something that's really laid out well in terms of, either a motion in the House of Commons, and then also too is that you have something that takes place to trigger it, like it could be just an outright confidence motion, but that will also take place when we come back in January."

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, while both the federal government and Ontario legislature are on winter break.

Masse says that could spell trouble if Trump brings in his already threatened tarrifs.

"We can't react to it because parliament is not sitting, and the province is not sitting, then we can't have legislation to combat that. So that's one of the things to keep in mind in all of this. It's an unusual timing at the moment but we need to be able to respond fiscally, and with trade policy, and that's going to require legislation. So how do we do this dance, and how do we actually get through this is going to be really historic for all of us."

MPs are set to return to Ottawa on Jan. 27, 2025, while MPPs return to Queen's Park on Mar. 3, 2025.