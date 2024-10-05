PARIS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel are all responsible for countless civilian deaths in the Middle East as he pleaded for peace Saturday morning.

But Trudeau stopped short of outright condemning Israel for beginning a ground war days after the Israeli military crossed the border into southern Lebanon.

Trudeau was speaking from Paris where he is attending the final day of the Francophonie summit where the latest escalation of war in Lebanon has been a dominant factor.

His comments also come two days before the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that set off the latest war with Hamas in Gaza and between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trudeau says Israel has a right to defend itself against attacks including the Iranian missile strikes that hit Israel last week.

But he says everyone must lay down its arms and work toward a peaceful two-state solution.