Transit Windsor is reporting strong usage numbers for day one of the special events tunnel bus to the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Executive director Tyson Cragg says Transit Windsor moved about 3,200 people to and from the event on Thursday.



"Everything went off without a hitch. We had a lot of positive comments on the service. The people going over and back were all great. They were all in a great mood and it's a great event. We're happy to be apart of it."



The NFL says more than 275,000 people showed up to day one of the event , breaking the NFL draft attendance record.



Cragg says they planned for approximately 10 to 12 buses going over every hour , with capacity of about 8,000 people per day each way.



He says they did not want to over promise and under deliver.



"In terms of bookings, the numbers are not what they were on Thursday. I think Thursday was really the day where people were excited and a lot of the first round picks were going on. So we have lots of additional capacity."



He adds says booking in advanced is still encouraged but Transit Windsor can now accommodate walk ups.

"If you're down there and you want to come down as a walk up, we are accepting walk ups at this point because we do have some additional capacity on the buses. So I just encourage everybody to take in this great event and make the most of it."



On Saturday, the special events bus will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. , then Cragg says regular tunnel bus resumes from 3 p.m. until the last bus returns to Windsor at 9:30 p.m.



Cragg says if they notice there's more people than expected returning back to Windsor, they will bring additional buses back into service and no one will be left behind.



For those not attending the final draft day in Detroit on Saturday, are invited to Windsor's draft party taking place at City Hall . The day will include the NFL Canada Fan Experience, NFL Draft Viewing, NFL Fan Competitions, NFL Player Appearances, and Football Skills and Coaching Clinic.



In the evening, the Downtown Windsor BIA will host an all-ages block party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for a full slate of on-street live entertainment.

