Transit Windsor is expected to bring thousands of travellers across the border for the NFL Draft in Detroit.

They will be providing Special Event Transit Buses to the draft on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says there will be approximately 10 to 12 buses going over every hour, with capacity of about 8,000 people per day.

Reservations are required for the service. Buses on Thursday and Friday will depart every hour starting at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Passengers may board any returning bus until 1:30 a.m. On Saturday, buses will depart every hour starting at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers may board any bus returning from Detroit until 9:30 p.m.

Cragg says they've already seen great numbers.



"Really what we're going to do is release buses as they fill up, we've got somewhere around 10 to 12 buses an hour that are going to be heading over there. And as they show up we'll release them and send them over to the U.S. side. You have to book in advance, this is not a walk-up type event."



He says there is plenty of room for those looking to cross into the U.S.



"We've got capacity of a little over 4,000 a day, for the three days, and that's each way. So theoretically we could do 8,000 to 9,000 a day. So we certainly have the capacity."

Cragg has some reminders for those taking the bus.

"Be kind to everybody, be kind to the driver. We're going to do our best to get you over there, it's going to be very hectic both in Windsor and in downtown Detroit, so we just asked people to pack their patience. Arrive in advance for your departure, we will make sure that you get on a bus and have a great time, we'll get you there, we'll get you back."



The buses will be departing from the Windsor International Transit Terminal, located at 300 Chatham Street West.

Passengers are asked to arrive at the terminal approximately 30 minutes before your reserved time.

Tickets are $20 a person for round trip and those looking to secure tickets can click here.

The draft is scheduled to be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, on April 25-27.

Windsor's NFL Draft Party will take place on April 27 for a free event from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall.