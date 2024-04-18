You're invited to what's being called the biggest party of the year!

The Downtown Windsor BIA will host an all-ages block party in celebration of the NFL Draft happening in Detroit from Apr. 25 to 27.



On Saturday Apr. 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for a full slate of on-street live entertainment.



Featured performers include the Jody Raffoul Band, Huttch, Royce Da 5'9, Nasaan, and Daniel Hex.



Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says anytime you can hitch your wagon to one of the top five most popular brands on the planet, the NFL, it's a great thing to do.



"And not only that, but when you look at the City of Detroit's doing, this is not new to us. I've been down here for 30 years. Anytime Detroit does something special, we have the opportunity because of our proximity and because of our partnership to jump on board with them and support them."



Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA says this is a great opportunity for downtown.



"I'm super excited for all the work that's been done behind the scenes. The City of Windsor has been a fantastic partner in pulling all of this together, and I'm just looking forward to all of our residents coming downtown and having another great experience in our downtown core."





Those planning to attend this all ages event are asked to register ahead at downtownwindsor.ca/nfldraft .



Agostino says attendees who are wanting to drink at the event need to plan ahead as well.



"The big question is where do we get drinks? So as you know, two of our establishments here, Lefty's and Treehouse and also Vito's on the corner, they're going to have extended patios. So if you want to drink at the show, you got to make sure you get downtown early and make sure you get a spot at one of three establishments. They will have extended patios."



The evening event follows a full day of happenings at City Hall including NFL Canada Fan Experience, NFL Draft Viewing, NFL Fan Competitions, NFL Player Appearances and Football Skills and Coaching Clinic.

